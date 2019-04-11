Argo Group (ARGO) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the period. Argo Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Argo Group worth $27,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NASDAQ ARGO traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,242. Argo Group has a 1-year low of $55.10 and a 1-year high of $72.24.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.50 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.10 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Argo Group Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

