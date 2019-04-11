Arepacoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $784.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $61,008.00 and $784.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000599 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded 79.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 15,964,791 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

