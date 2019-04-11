Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 99,115 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Ardelyx worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 35,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARDX opened at $3.68 on Thursday. Ardelyx Inc has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells disruptive medicines for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States and Asia Pacific. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

