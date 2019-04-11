ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.69

Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 510332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Several brokerages have commented on ABR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $73.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.20 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 14.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s payout ratio is 89.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 151,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 109,739 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.69” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/arbor-rlty-tr-i-sh-abr-hits-new-1-year-high-at-13-69.html.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.