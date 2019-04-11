AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) Given $3.75 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.35 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. AquaBounty Technologies’ rating score has declined by 35% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $3.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.19) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AquaBounty Technologies an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, National Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSE:AQB opened at $2.36 on Thursday. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

