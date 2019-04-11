Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target points to a potential downside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

AAOI stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $239.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.99. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after acquiring an additional 22,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,170,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after acquiring an additional 63,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,170,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after acquiring an additional 63,087 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 449,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

