Apple Inc. (AAPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report $57.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.30 billion and the lowest is $56.68 billion. Apple posted sales of $61.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $254.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.26 billion to $258.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $261.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $250.78 billion to $270.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $228.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.30.

In other news, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $10,054,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,317,978.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 8,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,997 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopp Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.07. 8,908,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,850,458. The firm has a market cap of $980.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. Apple has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

