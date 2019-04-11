Apollo Investment (AINV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AINV. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of AINV opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Investment announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AINV. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the third quarter worth about $9,591,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 19.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,445,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 234,696 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $2,583,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $2,270,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 73.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 87,097 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

