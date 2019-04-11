Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) Shares Bought by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises 1.4% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.33% of Apollo Global Management worth $19,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,968,000. HMI Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 6,424,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,661,000 after buying an additional 2,021,679 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,834,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,632,000 after buying an additional 558,371 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,862,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,850,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $290,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.72. 19,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of ($114.89) million for the quarter. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 19.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

