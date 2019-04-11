Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Apollo Global Management reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of ($114.89) million during the quarter. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 19.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APO shares. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.65. The stock had a trading volume of 523,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,699. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -136.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillman Co. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 944,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,183,000 after acquiring an additional 267,253 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 294,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 36,809 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 78.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

