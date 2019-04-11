Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ARI. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NYSE:ARI opened at $18.44 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 38.08 and a quick ratio of 38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.88 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $699,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,945,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,064,000 after buying an additional 1,472,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,191,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,931,000 after purchasing an additional 461,576 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 12.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 292,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

