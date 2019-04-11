ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $15,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $187.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.35. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $136.80 and a one year high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.03 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 32.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 883 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $164,238.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $601,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,060 shares of company stock worth $11,042,442 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on ANSYS to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on ANSYS from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.31.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

