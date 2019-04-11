AnarchistsPrime Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (ACP)

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AnarchistsPrime has a market capitalization of $1,110.00 and $13.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AnarchistsPrime has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00008190 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000029 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Profile

ACP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info . AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime

AnarchistsPrime Coin Trading

AnarchistsPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnarchistsPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnarchistsPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

