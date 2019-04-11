Analyzing Kopin (KOPN) and Sequans Communications (SQNS)

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.5% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Kopin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kopin and Sequans Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sequans Communications 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kopin presently has a consensus price target of $2.17, indicating a potential upside of 53.05%. Sequans Communications has a consensus price target of $1.97, indicating a potential upside of 82.10%. Given Sequans Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than Kopin.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kopin and Sequans Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $24.47 million 4.43 -$35.87 million ($0.48) -2.96 Sequans Communications $40.25 million 2.15 -$36.91 million ($0.36) -3.00

Kopin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sequans Communications. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kopin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Kopin has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sequans Communications has a beta of 3.06, indicating that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and Sequans Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -142.50% -49.85% -42.05% Sequans Communications -91.72% -523.25% -53.68%

Summary

Kopin beats Sequans Communications on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens. The company's products are used in industrial and public safety applications; consumer augmented and virtual reality wearable headsets; soldier, avionic, and military armored vehicle applications; 3D optical inspection systems; and training and simulation markets. Kopin Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks. The company offers baseband solutions used to encode and decode data based on 4G protocols that serve as the wireless processing platform for a 4G device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; and system-on-chip solutions that integrate the baseband and RF transceiver functions. Its solutions serves as the wireless communications platform in various devices, including USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for computing and multimedia devices; and customer-premises equipment, such as fixed wireless broadband access modems, routers, and residential gateways. The company's solutions also provide connectivity for industrial devices in transportation, security, asset tracking, retail, smart energy, smart city, agriculture, healthcare, and other applications. It serves OEMs, ODMs, contract manufacturers, or system integrators, as well as distributors who provide customer communications, logistics, and support functions. The company operates in the Asia-Pacific region, including Taiwan, China, South Korea, and Japan; Europe; the Middle East; and North and South America. Sequans Communications S.A. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

