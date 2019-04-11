Analyzing Digital Ally (DGLY) & Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC)

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Ally and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally -137.66% -3,406.82% -103.50% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson -2.91% 1.32% 0.46%

This table compares Digital Ally and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally $11.29 million 4.18 -$15.55 million ($1.93) -2.20 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson $24.28 billion 1.33 -$751.60 million $0.03 324.00

Digital Ally has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. Digital Ally is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Digital Ally does not pay a dividend. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson pays out 233.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Digital Ally has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Digital Ally and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Ally 0 1 1 0 2.50 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 0 7 3 0 2.30

Digital Ally presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.13%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a consensus price target of $8.18, indicating a potential downside of 15.90%. Given Digital Ally’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Ally is more favorable than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Digital Ally shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Digital Ally shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson beats Digital Ally on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc. produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points. The company also provides VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car and body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording; and Digital Ally, a suite of data management Web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information. In addition, its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products comprise a miniature body-worn digital video system; VuVault.net, a law enforcement cloud storage solution, including cloud-based fleet management and driver monitoring/training applications; and FleetVU Manager, a Web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring. The company sells its products through direct sales and third-party distributors. Digital Ally, Inc. is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support. The Digital Services segment offers products and services for service providers in the areas of business support systems, operations support systems, cloud core, cloud communication, network functions virtualization, and cloud infrastructure, as well as consulting, learning, and testing services. The Managed Services segment provides vendor agnostic services, including networks and IT managed, application development and modernization, and network design and optimization services to manage service providers networks. The Emerging Business and Other segment consists of emerging businesses; iconectiv that offers software-based interconnection solutions; media solutions; and Red Bee Media, which consists of technology enabled services to manage the play-out platform for broadcasters and content owners. It operates in Europe and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, North America, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

