Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM)

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ: HCM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
4/11/2019 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
4/1/2019 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/27/2019 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
3/26/2019 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
3/19/2019 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 3/13/2019 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
3/13/2019 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
3/6/2019 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/4/2019 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.82 price target on the stock.
2/28/2019 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 2/25/2019 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/13/2019 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.29. 84,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,303. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 198,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 16.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
