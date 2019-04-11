Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM)

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ: HCM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/11/2019 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/1/2019 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/27/2019 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2019 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/19/2019 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/13/2019 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/13/2019 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/6/2019 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/4/2019 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.82 price target on the stock.

2/28/2019 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong."

2/25/2019 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/13/2019 – HUTCHISON CHINA/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.29. 84,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,303. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 198,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 16.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

