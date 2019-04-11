Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 11th (AAL, ALO, ARIX, AZN, BOWL, CAY, DC, FRES, GFS, GYM)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 11th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its conviction-buy rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,250 ($29.40).

Alstom (EPA:ALO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Dixons Carphone (LON:DC). They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its top pick rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

G4S (LON:GFS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

GYM Group (LON:GYM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 600 ($7.84).

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an underperform rating. The firm currently has GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 315 ($4.12).

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock.

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a reduce rating. The firm currently has GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 750 ($9.80).

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an underperform rating. BNP Paribas currently has GBX 4,500 ($58.80) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 4,300 ($56.19).

Renold (LON:RNO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (BME:SGRE) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Ted Baker (LON:TED) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Whitbread (LON:WTB) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 5,500 ($71.87).

