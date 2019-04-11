Analysts Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Price Target at $205.56

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Leerink Swann downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,223 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total transaction of $238,020.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 4,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total value of $759,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,221.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,749 shares of company stock worth $38,583,925. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 133,168 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 432,373 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,643,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,398. The company has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $144.07 and a 12 month high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $870.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.29 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 68.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

