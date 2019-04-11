Analysts Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Price Target at $205.56

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.56.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Leerink Swann downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.
In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,223 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total transaction of $238,020.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 4,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total value of $759,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,221.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,749 shares of company stock worth $38,583,925. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
VRTX stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,398. The company has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $144.07 and a 12 month high of $195.81.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $870.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.29 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 68.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
