Analysts Set U.S. Bancorp (USB) Target Price at $58.42

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $55.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $758,955.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

