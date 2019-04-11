Analysts Set Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) Target Price at $113.38

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAFM shares. BidaskClub cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Mizuho raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stephens started coverage on Sanderson Farms in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, hitting $132.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,812. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $93.98 and a 1 year high of $133.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $1.00. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $743.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.82, for a total transaction of $1,278,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,544,318.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Bierbusse sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $77,137.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,189.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2,890.9% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 722.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

