Analysts Expect WP Carey Inc (WPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $289.10 Million

Analysts predict that WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) will post $289.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WP Carey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $265.48 million and the highest is $312.71 million. WP Carey reported sales of $201.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WP Carey will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WP Carey.

Get WP Carey alerts:

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. WP Carey had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 49.68%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered WP Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on WP Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.36. The company had a trading volume of 638,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.61. WP Carey has a 12-month low of $60.87 and a 12-month high of $79.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 76.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in WP Carey by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in WP Carey by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WP Carey (WPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.