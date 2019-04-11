Analysts Expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $623.64 Million

Analysts expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report $623.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $603.91 million to $636.00 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $562.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Werner Enterprises.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $646.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werner Enterprises (WERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.