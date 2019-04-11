Analysts Expect OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OncoCyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.08). OncoCyte reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that OncoCyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OncoCyte.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of OncoCyte stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.53. 881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,001. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

