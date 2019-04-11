Analysts Expect Mimecast Ltd (MIME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.63 Million

Brokerages expect that Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) will post $91.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.90 million and the lowest is $91.00 million. Mimecast posted sales of $73.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $339.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $339.00 million to $341.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $420.49 million, with estimates ranging from $419.25 million to $423.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $87.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.80 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIME. Wedbush raised their target price on Mimecast from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub cut Mimecast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,906. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -252.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.10. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In related news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $94,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,591.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $249,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,943 shares of company stock worth $22,285,079 over the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

