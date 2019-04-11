Analysts Anticipate Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $154.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEIS traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $69.21.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products are used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

