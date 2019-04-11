Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the third quarter worth approximately $68,339,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 14.2% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 257,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,446,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 11.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 63,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 19,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $196.00 target price (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.73.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,140 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $51,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,765.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 1,200,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $17,628,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,465,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,358,606.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,895,496 shares of company stock valued at $27,538,565 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $172.32 on Thursday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $182.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 2.80.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

