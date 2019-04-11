Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd.

Shares of UBA opened at $21.09 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 74.83%.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, COO Stephan A. Rapaglia sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $38,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

