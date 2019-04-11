Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,600 Echostar Co. (SATS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Echostar by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,386,000 after buying an additional 817,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Echostar by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,213,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,386,000 after buying an additional 817,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Echostar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,215,000 after buying an additional 29,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Echostar by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,157,000 after buying an additional 137,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Echostar by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 775,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,458,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SATS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Echostar from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

SATS opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.66. Echostar Co. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $56.29.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $530.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.55 million. Echostar had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $1,861,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,685.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $3,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,437.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

