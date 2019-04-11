AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $76.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $95.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.57.

NYSE ABC opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 44.53%. The firm had revenue of $45.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $46,860.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,218.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $604,645.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,094,405.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,018 shares of company stock valued at $156,471 and sold 94,764 shares valued at $7,839,466. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

