American Superconductor (AMSC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMSC. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Superconductor to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.12. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $16.44.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 52.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 116,374 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 754,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 754,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.