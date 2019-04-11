American National Insurance (ANAT) is Moody National Bank Trust Division’s Largest Position

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,281,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance comprises about 38.2% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned about 0.42% of American National Insurance worth $1,390,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in American National Insurance by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 24,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American National Insurance by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in American National Insurance by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American National Insurance by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American National Insurance by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,587 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANAT stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.70. 8,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.80. American National Insurance has a 12 month low of $115.14 and a 12 month high of $155.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

Separately, BidaskClub cut American National Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

