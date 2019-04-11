American Financial Group Inc (AFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. American Financial Group has a payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $9.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

NYSE:AFG opened at $96.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $117.50.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Vito C. Peraino sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $120,647.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,682,079.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $793,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,616,933.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,989 shares of company stock valued at $16,427,175 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

