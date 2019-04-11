American Century Companies Inc. Has $7.68 Million Stake in Columbia Property Trust (CXP)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 614,682 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Columbia Property Trust worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 104,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,428,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 345,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.01. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $25.07.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 51.28%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
Columbia Property Trust Profile
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.
