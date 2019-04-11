Ameren Corp (AEE) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Ameren by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,179,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,295,000 after acquiring an additional 687,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,388,000 after acquiring an additional 228,568 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,772,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,087,000 after acquiring an additional 52,129 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ameren by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,390,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,132,000 after acquiring an additional 345,521 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,389,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,707,000 after acquiring an additional 279,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $854,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,103,408.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Bruce A. Steinke sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $456,280.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,871.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,873 shares of company stock valued at $8,639,431 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren stock opened at $71.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.29. Ameren Corp has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $74.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 56.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

