Ameren Corp (AEE) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 327.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 171,371 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Ameren worth $16,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 836.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,596 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ameren by 6,342.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,701,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,368 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ameren by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,401,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,412,000 after purchasing an additional 900,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,179,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,295,000 after purchasing an additional 687,592 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,029,000 after purchasing an additional 552,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ameren from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.43.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 15,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $1,067,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,874.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $854,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,103,408.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,873 shares of company stock worth $8,639,431 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.66. 15,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $74.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.29.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

