Amalgamated Bank Has $509,000 Holdings in Caci International Inc (CACI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Caci International were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caci International by 49.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,150,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caci International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Caci International stock opened at $183.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Caci International Inc has a 52 week low of $138.39 and a 52 week high of $200.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.43. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caci International Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Gilmore III sold 269 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $48,820.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,647.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $90,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,892.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,171 shares of company stock valued at $212,167 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Caci International from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Caci International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.08.

Caci International Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

