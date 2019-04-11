Amalgamated Bank Has $475,000 Stake in MB Financial Inc (MBFI)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,998 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MB Financial were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MB Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MB Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MB Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of MB Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of MB Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBFI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of MB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

In other MB Financial news, VP Jill E. York sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $456,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian J. Wildman sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $144,999.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBFI opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. MB Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.59.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $245.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.95 million. MB Financial had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MB Financial Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. MB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals primarily in Chicago, Illinois metropolitan area. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking.

