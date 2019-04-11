Altria Group (MO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altria, whose shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months, grapples with consistently declining cigarette shipment volumes. Stern FDA regulations combined with increased health consciousness has been taking a toll on the cigarette category. Notably, cigarette shipment volumes fell 4.4% year over year during fourth-quarter 2018, owing to lower cigarette industry volumes and decline in retail share. Going ahead, management expects cigarette industry volume to decline in the range of 3.5-5%. Additionally, the company’s wine category has been sluggish, thanks to stiff competition. Nevertheless, Altria has been gaining from the popularity of Smokeless products. To further bolster this category, the company recently invested in JUUL and Cronos. Pricing also continues to drive the company’s revenues. it has also embarked upon a cost reduction initiative to counter interest burden stemming from investments.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MO. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.28.

NYSE MO opened at $55.42 on Monday. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

In related news, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $348,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab acquired 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $70,452.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,682.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Altria Group by 698.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,992,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,445,000 after buying an additional 27,986,154 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Altria Group by 4,426.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,150,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 22,638,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 82,381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,356,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,318,000 after buying an additional 22,329,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,826,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,760,000 after buying an additional 5,719,727 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Altria Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,755,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,471,000 after buying an additional 3,293,877 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

