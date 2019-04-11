Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 1.1% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.28.

Altria Group stock opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.20. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab purchased 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $70,452.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,682.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab purchased 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,033.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,489.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

