Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,409 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 17.0% during the second quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Facebook by 70,659.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 107,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after buying an additional 107,402 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in Facebook by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 22,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $128,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,755.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,217,712.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,735 shares of company stock valued at $179,110,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $177.82 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $218.62. The company has a market cap of $510.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $184.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

