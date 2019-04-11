Alstom SA (ALO) Receives €43.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.21 ($50.24).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.50 ($44.77) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

