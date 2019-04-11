Alstom (ALO) Given a €42.80 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €42.80 ($49.77) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALO. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.50 ($44.77) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alstom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.11 ($50.13).

Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

