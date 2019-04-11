Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) is Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.5% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 96 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Alphabet by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,206.45 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $31.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,153.42 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,314.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

