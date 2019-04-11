Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AP.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Monday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

In other news, Director Michael R. Emory sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.31, for a total value of C$2,465,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,007,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,673,237.48. Also, Director James Clark Griffiths sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total value of C$95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,944 shares in the company, valued at C$570,326. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,924.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$48.39. 49,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.57. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$35.76 and a 12 month high of C$42.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.