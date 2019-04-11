Allianz (AZSEY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allianz AG’s principal activities are carried out through four divisions: Life/Health: Provides any of life and heath insurances; Property/Casualty: Provides property and casualty insurance, travel insurance and credit insurance; Banking: Provides a range of banking services, including lending, deposit taking, investment banking; Asset Management: Asset Management for third party investor and Asset under Management which cover the owners investments. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Allianz from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Allianz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:AZSEY opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.87. Allianz has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.24 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

