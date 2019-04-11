Alimera Sciences Inc (ALIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alimera Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). Alimera Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alimera Sciences.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

NASDAQ:ALIM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.04. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.22. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $447,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 27.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 732,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 158,790 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Knott David M raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Knott David M now owns 387,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 65,001 shares during the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

