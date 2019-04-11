Algeria parliament names interim leader after protests

The parliament of algeria named an interim leader Tuesday to replace former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who resigned under pressure from a protest movement that acquired the army’s backing.

But the protesters who drove out the chief had demanded the ouster of the nation’s entire political hierarchy, such as the Abdelkader Bensalah, a key ally of Bouteflika and the chief of parliament’s upper room. Algerian pupils were in a protest planned to coincide with the parliamentary gathering already in the roads.

Bensalah is called as interim leader for a maximum of 90 days until a new election could be coordinated, as called for by the Algerian Constitution. He can’t run for the post himself.

“I am required by national duty to accept this heavy duty of directing a transition which will enable the Algerian people to perform its own sovereignty,” Bensalah stated.

Algeria’s powerful army leader, Gen. Ahmed Gaid Salah, was due to speak later Tuesday. Gaid Salah had pulled on support for Bouteflika a week tipping the balance. The military chief of staff’s response to Tuesday’s decision was paramount to the gas-rich country’s future.