Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) is Wambolt & Associates LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 297,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,014,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,268,971. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

