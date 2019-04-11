Alcoa Corp (AA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alcoa to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th.

Alcoa stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.13. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Alcoa by 2,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

