Air Lease (AL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AL. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised Air Lease from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Air Lease from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Air Lease and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Get Air Lease alerts:

AL opened at $36.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.02. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $449.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.55 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AL. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.